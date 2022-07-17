Ananya Panday's 'Sneaky Selfies' Has BFFs Suhana Khan And Shanaya Kapoor's Attention

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday has shared a series of sun-kissed mirror selfies on Instagram. And, oh boy. She looks gorgeous in that lavender outfit. For the caption, Ananya wrote, “Sneaky selfies during look tests.” Now, since Ananya has posted something, how can her best friends from the industry keep from showering comments? Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her debut with the film The Archies, wrote, “Beauty.” To this, Ananya replied, “You are.” Shanaya Kapoor too joined in. She said, “Annniiiipoooooo,” with a heart and heart eyes emoji. Ananya has also left a message for Shanaya. It read, “Miss you already.” For those who don't know, Shanaya will make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak.

Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Pandey has left a bunch of red hearts and nazar amulet emojis. Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor followed suit.

Take a look:

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are BFF goals. They often treat viewers to pictures of their time spent together. Shanaya once dropped a picture from a get-together and it is all things fancy.

Ananya Panday and BFFs often bless their fans with some amazing throwback pictures. On Holi, Ananya shared a picture from her childhood where the three are having a blast. Sharing her best Holi memories, Ananya wrote, “Happy Holi. My best Holi memories are with these two. Major missing. stay safe everyone. Love and light and colour and joy and positivity always.”

From partying together to supporting each other when needed, the trio share a wonderful bond. Here's a picture by Ananya Panday that features Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda – all in their super glamorous looks. This is followed by a childhood picture as well where the girls are standing in the exact same position. “Nothing really changes (except I don't bite Suhana's head anymore...ok maybe I do sometimes),” Ananya added.

Ananya Panday will be next seen in Liger, which is being co-produced by Karan Johar. She will be sharing the screen with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The film marks his Bollywood debut. It will hit theatres in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on August 25.