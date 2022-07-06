Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday Tease Us With New Liger Update

Vijay and Ananya in Liger. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday teased their fans with a new still from their forthcoming film Liger on Wednesday. They revealed that the picture happens to be a still from the soon-to-be released song Akdi Pakdi. Both Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday shared the post with the same caption that read: "50 days to release. Let's celebrate with some massssss music! Akdi Pakdi." Sharing the details of when the song will be out, Vijay wrote: "1st song - July 11th. Promo on July 8th." Liger marks Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut.

See the post shared by Vijay Deverakonda here:

Over the weekend, the makers shared a poster from the film, featuring Vijay Deverakonda, which trended big time. The actor captioned the post: "Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything. Coming soon."

Last year, the makers of the film shared the teaser of the film on YouTube with these words: "Presenting to you the most awaited Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh's sensation - the first glimpse of Liger." Here's the first glimpse of Liger:

Other than Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the film also stars Mike Tyson. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and it has been co-produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar under Puri Connects and Dharma Productions. The film will be releasing in theatres worldwide on August 25, 2022.