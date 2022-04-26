Suhana Khan And Shanaya Kapoor Look Gorgeous As They Twin In Black

Suhana Khan with Shanaya, Alia Chhiba and Manavi (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared a picture of herself with BFF Shanaya Kapoor and cousin Alia Chhiba. Suhana enjoys a huge fan base on social media even before her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Suhana keeps treating her followers to glimpses of her life with family and friends. A few moments ago, she shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram handle, striking pose with Shanaya, Alia and Manavi Gaur. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Birthday girl. Love uuu Manavi Gaur."

In the picture, we can see Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor twinning in gorgeous black outfits, while Alia is wearing a cheery-red dress. Check out the post below:

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor are soon going to make their Bollywood debut. Suhana will be seen in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's Netflix live-action musical, The Archies, co-starring Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Though there is no confirmation, reports are rife that Suhana will be seen playing the role of Veronica Lodge, while Khushi will feature as Betty Cooper. In March, the trio, along with Zoya, were spotted on the film set. Announcing the film, Zoya shared a photo of the clapboard and captioned it as, "Back To The Future #thearchies #supercalifragilisticexpialidocious".

Shanaya, on the other hand, will be starring in Shashank Khaitan's directorial Bedhadak, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. The film will also star actors Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Unveiling her first look from the film, she shared a post on her Instagram handle and wrote, "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love."