Suhana Khan And Cousin Alia Chiba, Twinning In White, In A Picture Perfect Moment

Suhana Khan and her cousin Alia Chiba surely know how to make a picture perfect. The sister duo, who frequently appear on each other's Instagram profiles, added another one to their collection and it is simply stunning. On Sunday night, Alia Chiba posted a picture with Suhana, in which they can be seen twinning in white outfits. While Suhana opted for a crop top and a pair of denims, Alia picked a bodycon dress. Both Suhana and Alia can be seen flashing ear-to-ear grins in the picture. Alia captioned the post: "Follow the disco ball." In the comments section of the post, Suhana Khan wrote: "Hehehe love you."

Both Suhana Khan and Alia Chiba frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. See some of their posts together:

A few months ago, Suhana Khan featured on the list of trends after she shared a strongly-worded post in which she called for ending colourism. Suhana revealed in her post that she has been disparaged for the way she looks ever since she was 12. "I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too," read an excerpt from her post.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has inherited her love for acting from her father SRK. She studied films at England's Ardingly College and is currently a student at the New York University. Suhana also featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno.