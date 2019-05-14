Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday And Tara Sutaria's Film Plummets On Monday

Student Of The Year 2 box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Student Of The Year 2's performance at the box office on Monday went down as it collected only Rs 5.52 crore on the fourth day of its release, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Taran Adarsh, the film performed poorly in Delhi and Mumbai, where it was earlier performing well after it released on Friday. Sharing the film's box office collection so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Student Of The Year 2 declines 54.23 per cent on Monday (vis-a-vis Friday)... Slows at cineplexes of Mumbai, Delhi, NCR (where it was performing best)... Friday Rs 12.06 crore, Saturday Rs 14.02 crore, Sunday Rs 12.75 crore, Monday Rs 5.52 crore. Total: Rs 44.35 crore. India business."

Student Of The Year 2 received mixed reviews when it opened in theatres on May 10. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave the film 1.5 stars out of five and wrote: "Student Of The Year 2flunks every test on the parameters of cinematic crafting."

The film is the sequel to Student Of The Year, which released in 2012 and featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. Student Of The Year 2 features Tiger Shroff along with debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria and showcases the tale of love, passion and companionship between the trio.

The film also stars Aditya Seal, Himansh Kohli, Karan Tacker, Ulka Gupta, Abhishek Bajaj, Sameer Soni, Farida Jalal, Manoj Pahwa and Sana Saeed. Student Of The Year 2 has been directed by Punit Malhotra.

