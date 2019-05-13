Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's Film Hit By Voting And IPL

Tiger Shroff in a still from Student Of The Year 2. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Student Of The Year 2 failed to perform well at the box office on Sunday and it collected Rs 12.75 crore on the third day of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Taran Adarsh, the dip in the film's business could be attributed to the Indian Premiere League finale and the sixth phase of polling. The film has collected Rs 38.83 crore within three days of its release. Sharing the film's box office performance so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Student Of The Year 2 saw limited growth on Day 2, while the sixth phase of polling [cinemas were shut till evening] + IPL 2019 Final [evening onwards] affected its biz on Day 3... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr. Total: Rs 38.83 cr. India biz."

#StudentOfTheYear2 saw limited growth on Day 2, while the sixth phase of polling [cinemas were shut till evening] + #IPL2019Final [evening onwards] affected its biz on Day 3... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr. Total: 38.83 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that in comparison to Tiger Shroff's previous releases, the film sort of under performed and that it needs to "maintain the pace on weekdays." Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Student Of The Year 2has a decent weekend, but when compared to Tiger Shroff's earlier releases [data follows], the numbers should've been much higher than Baaghi [2016] at least... SOTY 2 has an important task ahead: It needs to maintain the pace on weekdays."

#StudentOfTheYear2 has a decent weekend, but when compared to Tiger Shroff's earlier releases [data follows], the numbers should've been higher than #Baaghi [2016] at least... #SOTY2 has an important task ahead: It needs to maintain the pace on weekdays. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 had the best opening weekend as it garnered Rs 73.10 crore while Baaghi's opening weekend collection was Rs 38.58 crore. Student Of The Year 2 ranks third on the list. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also stated that the film might face competition from De De Pyaar De and John Wick: Chapter 3.

2016: #Baaghi 38.58 cr

2018: #Baaghi2 73.10 cr

2019: #SOTY2 38.83 cr#SOTY2 faces two major films on Fri - #DeDePyaarDe and #JohnWick: Chapter 3... Biz on weekdays is extremely crucial. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019

Student Of The Year 2 opened to largely negative reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Student Of The Year 2flunks every test on the parameters of cinematic crafting."

Besides Tiger Shroff, Student Of The Year 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal among others. The film has been directed by Punit Malhotra.

