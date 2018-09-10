Stree Box Office Report: Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Film Beats This Week's Bollywood Releases, Continues 'Dream Run'

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in Stree. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

The success of this week's The Nun and the continued growth of last week's Stree proves that horror films are here to stay. Director Amar Kaushik's first feature film (he has directed a few short films before) is "heading towards blockbuster status," tweeted film critic Taran Adarsh on Monday. After the second weekend, Stree's total collection stands at Rs 82.29 crore. Speaking about the film's performance at the ticket window, Taran Adarsh said: "There's no stopping this one. Stree continues its dream run (and) overpowers all new Hindi releases by a huge margin. En route Rs 100 cr club." This week, Stree battled JP Dutta's Paltan, Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu and Manoj Bajpayee's Gali Guleiyan.

There's no stopping this one... #Stree continues its DREAM RUN... Overpowers all new *Hindi* releases by a huge margin... En route to 100 cr Club... [Week 2] Fri 4.39 cr, Sat 7.63 cr, Sun 9.88 cr. Total: 82.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2018

Here's the weekend-wise break-up of Stree's box office collection:

#Stree biz at a glance...

Week 1: 60.39 cr

Weekend 2: 21.90 cr

Total: 82.29 cr

India biz.

SUPER HIT... Heading towards BLOCKBUSTER status. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2018

This week, Hollywood film The Nun collected maximum money at the ticket window outperforming Paltan and Laila Majnu. The Nun is the spin-off of 2016's The Conjuring 2.

Braving mixed reviews and word of mouth, #TheNuncontinues its dominance at the ticket windows... 30 cr [+/-] weekend on the cards... Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr. Total: 18.50 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2018

Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is based on a urban legend, in which a ghost (named Stree by the villagers) is suspected to be behind the mysterious disappearances of the men. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Stree also opened to fabulous reviews last week with film critic Saibal Chatterjee giving it 3.5 star rating. "Stree plays an unwavering hand in demonstrating that dread can be unbridled fun when it serves a larger thematic purpose. Go watch this spine-tingling film. It is completely madcap but there is method in its manic madness," he wrote in his review for NDTV.