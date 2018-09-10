The Nun Is 'Electrifying' Indian Box Office As Well As International

A still from The Nun. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

A spin-off of the 2016 horror film The Conjuring 2, The Nun has been performing phenomenally at the box office in India, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Nun, which opened in Indian theaters on Friday had managed to collect over Rs 18.50 crore within three days of its release. Earlier, Taran Adarsh had described the film's performance as "electrifying" as it had earned Rs 8 crore on its opening day in India. Reporting of the film's performance in India, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "The Nun achieves the best opening day numbers among Conjuring movies in India... Takes an electrifying start. Eclipses all releases - new as well as holdover titles."

Braving mixed reviews and word of mouth, #TheNuncontinues its dominance at the ticket windows... 30 cr [+/-] weekend on the cards... Thu previews 30 lakhs, Fri 8 cr, Sat 10.20 cr. Total: 18.50 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2018

#TheNun achieves the best opening day numbers among #Conjuring movies in India... Takes an ELECTRIFYING START... Eclipses *all* releases - new as well as holdover titles... Fri 8 cr Nett BOC [1603 screens]. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2018

The Nun has not only been performing well in the domestic market but also in the international arena. According to an Agence France-Presse report, The Nun managed to collect $ 53.5 million over the weekend. "The Nun, the latest scary feature in the popular Conjuring series, took in an estimated $ 53.5 million for the three-day weekend," stated AFP.

Corin Hardy-directed film has been equally adept at performing well in North American theaters as well and it occupied the top spot for over weekend. The report added, "Horror movie The Nun was the top draw in North American movie theaters this weekend, extending a remarkable string of recent successes by Warner Bros."

Taran Adarsh, in his recent tweet mentioned that the horror genre seems to be the new favourite among the audiences and wrote: "Horror monopolises the marketplace... Stree [last Friday] and The Nun [this Friday] - riding on the positive goodwill of The Conjuring - are attracting audience in hordes. Horror is the new hero."

Horror monopolises the marketplace... #Stree [last Friday] and #TheNun [this Friday] - riding on the positive goodwill of #TheConjuring - are attracting audience in hordes... Of course, #Stree has a generous dose of humour... Horror is the new Hero! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2018

Directed by Corin Hardy, The Nun is a horror film set against the backdrop of 1952 Romania. The film features Bonnie Aarons (who plays the titular role), Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga and Jonas Bloquet.