Sunil Kumar, <i>Stree 2</i>'s Sarkata On Being Approached For <i>Bigg Boss</i>: "I Work In The Police, So Getting A Leave Can Be A Problem"

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, is breaking records at the box office. Released on Independence Day, the film has already earned over Rs 400 at the domestic box office. The project is headlined by Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Apart from the leading duo's performance, the villainous ghost Sarkata, played by Sunil Kumar, is also getting much love from the audience. But did you know Sunil could be next seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss? Well, the actor himself shared this news recently. In the interaction with Pinkvilla, he said “Bigg Boss se call aayi hai abhi mujhe, October mein bol rahe hai Bigg Boss ke liye. [I just got a call from Bigg Boss, they're asking me to join in October for Bigg Boss.]”

In the same conversation, Sunil Kumar, who works in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, spoke about the unwavering support he has received from his department.

He said, “Mai Bigg Boss ke liye abhi samay de raha hu kyuki mai police mein kaam karta hu na toh chutti ke liye problem hota hai thoda. Chutti ke liye puchna padta hai vaise humare jo police ke sports afsar hai na toh vo mujhe support karte hai agar movie ke liye, ad ke liye ya wrestling ke liye kahi bhi jaana ho mujhe support karte hai, chutti ke liye kabhi mana nahi karte. [I am currently making time for Bigg Boss because I work in the police, so getting leave can be a bit of a problem. I have to request time off, but our police sports officer is very supportive. Whether it's for a movie, an ad, or wrestling, they always support me and never deny my leave requests.]”

Sunil Kumar expressed his interest in joining the show Bigg Boss and other projects. However, he couldn't confirm his participation in the reality show.

In addition to Sunil Kumar, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree 2 also features Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Vijay Raaz.