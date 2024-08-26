<i>Stree 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Next Stop For Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film - Rs 400 Crore

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 has been dominating the box office and how. On day 11, the horror comedy minted ₹ 44.00 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the film now stands at ₹ 386.15 crore. Stree 2 is now inching towards the ₹ 400-crore club. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is the sequel to the 2018 Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's Stree. Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Vijay Raaz are also a part of it.

Film critic and Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a report on Stree 2's box office trends on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. He mentioned that the Amar Kaushik directorial is expected to witness growth over the weekend due to the Janmashtami festivities. “Stree 2 maintains an excellent hold at the BO, shows no signs of fatigue, and continues to deliver double-digit figures. The [second] Friday numbers prove it and how. Business is expected to surge from Saturday to Monday [Janmashtami], further boosting its already massive total. [Week 2] Friday ₹ 19.30 crore. Total: ₹ 327.10 crore. #India biz. #Boxoffice,” he wrote.

Previously, in an interaction with indianexpress.com, Amar Kaushik reacted to the film making waves at the theatres. He said, “I am very happy actually. I am very happy that the film is performing so well at the box office. I always had this one thing in my mind: numbers should not come by fluke whenever I make a film. For Stree 2, I wanted to make sure that people were not going to watch it only because they loved part one. It was important to me that people liked the film. I have always craved love from the reviewers as well as the audience.”

Stree 2 premiered on Independence Day (August 15). It clashed with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa at the ticket window.