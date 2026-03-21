Step Inside The World Of Lyari For Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>, Courtesy: Set Designer

Popular production designer and interior architect Rupin Suchak recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the world of Dhurandhar 2 that he created. One of the many things that Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been credited for is the subtle detailing done for the distinct aesthetics of the film.

Suchak was widely credited for building intense sets that did justice to the narrative of Dhurandhar, just like the sound design did. Rupin Suchak collaborated on Dhurandhar: The Revenge's production design with Saini S Johray, who was the primary production designer. Suchak provided further additional design.

The most applauded of them all was the 6-acre set in Bangkok that they built, which transformed into Pakistan's Lyari Town in one of the most crucial action sequences of the film.

Suchak took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the set designing and wrote, "Before a story can unfold, it must first exist in space. What you see here is not decoration, but intention. A world constructed to hold silence, tension and consequence. Dhurandhar - The Revenge!"

Star-Studded Screening In Mumbai

Meanwhile, ahead of the release fo Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19, the makers hosted a special screening in Mumbai on March 18, which was attended by the cast and industry insiders. Actress Saumya Tandon, who plays Rehman Dakait's wife, shared glimpses from the event, including a cheerful selfie with Ranveer Singh. Other moments featured her with director Aditya Dhar and actress Yami Gautam.

The carousel also showed Saumya spending time with casting director Mukesh Chhabra, young actress Sara Arjun, and Shararat girls Krystle D'Souza and Ayesha Khan. While sharing the pictures, Saumya revealed a fun moment from the evening, disclosing that Ranveer fondly called her a "slapping queen."

Comedian and actor Gaurav Gera, who played Mohammad Alam in the film, also offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the success bash. He posted selfies with the cast and crew, including Aditya Dhar, Sara Arjun, and others.

Background

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun.

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