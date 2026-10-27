<i>Star Trek</i> Actor Walter Koenig, Who Played Pavel Chekov, Dies At 90

Veteran American actor and screenwriter Walter Koenig, who entertained fans with his iconic portrayal of Pavel Chekov in the Star Trek series, has died at 90. Not only did he reprise his much-loved character in the original-cast Star Trek feature films, but he also appeared in Star Trek: Generations (1994).

Galactic Productions, which handled Walter Koenig's convention appearances and fan signings, wrote a long note on the actor's demise.

It read, "Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world. He passed away of old age at home in North Hollywood last night, surrounded by his daughter and niece."

It continued, "Best known for his iconic role as Pavel Chekov in Star Trek: The Original Series, Walter helped inspire audiences with his optimism, humour and adventurous spirit. Beyond Star Trek, his long and distinguished career showcased his versatility as an actor and his genuine love for his craft. His remarkable talent continued to shine in his later years, most recently with his performance in the short film Mr. Fleischmann, for which he received the Platinum Award for Best Actor at the 2026 Independent Shorts Awards, a fitting recognition of a lifetime devoted to his craft."

"Walter's legacy extends far beyond the screen. Through countless convention appearances and interactions with fans, he shared his kindness, wit and appreciation with everyone fortunate enough to meet him. He understood what Star Trek meant to people and embraced the community that grew around it," concluded the post.

About Walter Koenig

He is best known for his beloved character, Ensign Pavel Chekov, in the acclaimed Star Trek: The Original Series (1967-1969), along with its first seven feature films.

He received much acclaim for his recurring role as Psi Cop Alfred Bester in the sci-fi series Babylon 5.

As for his latest work, he was seen in the short film Mr. Fleischmann (2026), for which he also received the Platinum Award for Best Actor at the Independent Shorts Awards earlier in 2026.

He lent his voice to President Anton Chekov in Star Trek: Picard (2023). He also made appearances in a series of documentaries and guest roles between 2025 and 2026 in projects such as The Con of Wrath: The Craziest Convention Ever!, The Sixty Year Mission, and For the Love of Star Trek.