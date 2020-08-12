SS Rajamouli And Family Test Negative For COVID-19, Complete 2 Weeks Of Quarantine

SS Rajamouli shared this image. (courtesy: ssrajamouli )

Highlights "Completed two weeks of quarantine," tweeted SS Rajamouli

"No symptoms," he added

SS Rajamouli's next project is 'RRR'

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and his family have tested negative for the coronavirus, the filmmaker tweeted on Wednesday. Mr Rajamouli, who tested positive two weeks ago, completed his quarantine and said that he will have to wait for almost three weeks to see if he has developed enough antibodies for plasma donation. "Completed two weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it. It is negative for all of us. Doctor said we need to wait three weeks from now to see if we''ve developed enough antibodies for plasma donation," the director tweeted on Wednesday.

Read his tweet here:

Completed 2 weeks of quarantine! No symptoms. Tested just for the sake of it... It is negative for all of us...

Doctor said we need to wait 3 weeks from now to see if we've developed enough antibodies for plasma donation! — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 12, 2020

On July 29, the filmmaker tweeted: "My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID-19 positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors." He added, "All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma."

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...

Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma... — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

SS Rajamouli is best-known for directing the Baahubali series of films, which starred Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. His impressive filmography also includes hits such as Magadheera, Sye, Vikramarkudu and Chhatrapati.

His next big project is RRR, which has an impressive star cast that includes Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The film also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film is set in the 1920s and it is a story based on freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.