Guru Randhawa And Tulsi Kumar's Sweet And Spicy Banter In Indie Hain Hum: Season 2

Glimpse of Guru Randhawa with Tulsi Kumar's Indie Hain Hum: Season 2

King of pop, Guru Randhawa graces the upcoming episode of Indie Hai Hum Season 2. Hosted by vivacious Tulsi Kumar, this episode promises to be a fun-filled ride as the High-Rated Gabru of the music industry unravels his success story while discussing the contemporary music scene in the nation.

Versatile singer Tulsi Kumar kick-starts the episode on a melodious note with one of her track - Ik Yaad Purani, that will definitely take the audiences down the memory lane. Encouraging the budding talent, Tulsi Kumar engages in a candid chat with the internet sensation, Pune Ke Piyush. A poet turned singer, Piyush's first album got more than 2 million streams and the streak didn't there his artwork still continues to win the hearts of millions across various music platforms.

Turning on the party mood and making this episode more lit, the charming singer Guru Randhawa reveals his real name and how Bohemia gave him the stage name that he carries everywhere. While Guru has millions of fans across the world, Tulsi finds out whose fan Guru is and who owns his heart in this fun chat that includes a lot of revelations and games. Not only that, Guru and Tulsi get groovy as he culminates the fiery episode by singing one of his popular tracks Naach Meri Rani.

Tulsi Kumar says, "Indie Hai Hum Season 2 is receiving a lot of love and I am really grateful to each and everyone for showering love! In this fiery sixth episode, I meet the indie artist Pune Ke Piyush who is extremely talented and is on the right path. On the other hand, I also catch up with Guru Randhawa who is very sweet and charming! And his journey in the industry is one of the kind."