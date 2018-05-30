South Actress Vedhika Kumar Set For Bollywood Debut Opposite Emraan Hashmi

South actress Vedhika Kumar will make her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in upcoming film The Body, IANS reported. The film will be helmed by Jeetu Joseph and will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal of Azure Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, a statement revealed. Vedhika, who has earlier featured in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films, said that she was waiting for the right kind of project to foray in Bollywood. "I'm so glad that I waited for the right project to come my way and this seems perfect," the actress told the news agency. The Body is a remake of 2012 Spanish crime-thriller with the same title. The film will also feature Rishi Kapoor in a prominent role.
The 30-year-old actress told IANS that she was looking forward to working with Emraan Hashmi and thanked the director for the opportunity. "I'm very excited and thankful to the director Jeetu Joseph, producer Sunir Kheterpal and the entire team at Viacom18 Motion Pictures for this opportunity. I can't wait to start this exciting journey. Emraan Hashmi is such a fabulous actor and I look forward to working with him," the actress added.
According to Mr Kheterpal, the "hard working and very talented" actress "comes across as one of the best gen next actors". He is confident her pairing with Emraan will be "fresh and one to watch out for".
Director Jeetu Joseph told IANS that Vedhika was chosen for the role after several auditions and a nation-wide hunt for the perfect cast. "Vedhika's character is of a young college-going girl who has this innocence about her. She fits the role beautifully," Joseph said.
CommentsVedhika Kumar has appeared in films like Muni, Sivakasi and Sangama. But it was through the film Pardesi that the actress won critical acclaim.
