'Soul Touching': Sara Ali Khan's Big Shout Out To Radhika Madan's Shiddat

Sara Ali Khan with Radhika Madan. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Radhika and Sara are travel buddies

Sara attended 'Shiddat' screening earlier

"Radhika Madan, you're inspiring," wrote Sara

Sara Ali Khan wouldn't have missed her friend Radhika Madan's recently-released film Shiddat for the world and so she watched the film and gave a huge shout out to the movie on her Instagram story on Friday. Sara reviewed Radhika Madan's performance with these words: "Radhika Madan, you're inspiring, beautiful and soul touching as usual." She added, "Sunny Kaushal, you are beyond effortless, genuinely brilliant and a real treat to watch." Sara added in her note: "I cannot wait for all of you to experience this magic." Shiddat released on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.

Here's a screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan flew together to Ladakh last month. They were accompanied by singer Jasleen Royal during the trip. See some of the photos from the trip here:

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed second child Jeh together in February. They are parents to Taimur (4). Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita are parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Radhika Madan made her debut in Bollywood with Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy-drama Pataakha. She later featured in Vasan Bala's action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, in which she co-starred with debutant Abhimanyu Dassani. She was also seen in Angrezi Medium, which released last year. Radhika Madan has also featured in Netflix series Ray, in which she starred in Vasan Bala's segment titled Spotlight. She has Kuttey in the line-up.