Sara Ali Khan Received A Warm Welcome From A Furry Friend. Pic Inside

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara returned to Mumbai this week

She was holidaying in Kashmir

Sara posted pictures with a doggo

Please don't disturb Sara Ali Khan. She is busy spending time with her adorable pooch Furry Singh. The actress, who is finally back home from her Kashmir vacation, has announced it on Instagram Stories. First up is a cute Boomerang featuring the furball with the iconic song Who Let The Dogs Out by Baha Men playing in the background. What about the caption? Well, this time Sara went with a simple one and it reads, “Finally, home to Furry Singh.” Paw-dorable, isn't it? The actress also added a bunch of emojis to glam it up. In the next Stories, Sara Ali Khan wants us to guess “what is Furry Singh eating?” There are two options - Doggy's treat or Mommy's naashta. So what do you think? We are putting our money on “Mommy's naashta”.

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Now, let's focus on Sara Ali Khan and her holiday diaries. Reminder: her last stop was Kashmir. And, the actress did share a lot of pictures and videos from her trip. The post that we are going to talk about was shared earlier this week. Here, Sara allowed us to take a look at the scenic beauty of the valley. From basking in the sunlight to the campfire, we see Sara enjoying every bit of her stay. Don't miss the caption, “Sunny rays and Starry nights...Moonlight and camp fire for lights...As long as you can deal with heights...And over food are the only fights.”

Next in line is a frame featuring Sara Ali Khan and her friends Yash Mittal and Yash Singhal. We simply can't miss this picture of Sara Ali Khan with her best friend Sara Vaisoha. There are more photos from Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir album here. Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.