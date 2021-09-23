Kashmir, Through The Eyes Of Sara Ali Khan. See Pic From Dal Lake

From Sara Ali Khan's Instagram stories (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Thank you, Sara Ali Khan, for showing us Kashmir through your eyes. The 26-year-old actress is on a trip to Kashmir, where she is having the time of her life with her friends. Glimpses of Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir diaries are all over her Instagram stories. Sara Ali Khan's itinerary for her Kashmir trip includes enjoying scenic sunsets, chilling with her friends at a sunset point, visiting temples and boating on the Dal Lake, of course. In one of the photos, Sara Ali Khan, draped in a red shawl, can be seen soaking up the sun while enjoying the picturesque Dal Lake and its surroundings. Here's how Sara Ali Khan's been updating her Kashmir diaries:

Sara Ali Khan is already in love with Kashmir. So much so that she couldn't refrain from describing Kashmir as paradise: "If there is a paradise on earth, It is this, it is this, it is this," Sara Ali Khan captioned a post recently.

Sara Ali Khan also checked off camping from her holiday itinerary as she lived in a tent by the Sheshnag Lake: "Sunny rays and Starry nights, Moonlight and camp fire for lights, As long as you can deal with heights, And over food are the only fights," she captioned her post with a piece of Sara Ki Shayari.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood with 2018 movie Kedarnath - late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was her first co-star. The same year, Sara also co-starred with Ranveer Singh in Simmba. Sara Ali Khan's filmography also includes Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and south star Dhanush.