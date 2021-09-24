Count The Outfits In Sara Ali Khan's Post - But Also Read Her Caption

A still from Sara Ali Khan's video. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan shared a video on her Instagram

She urged her fans to follow Covid-19 protocols

Sara was last seen in Coolie No 1 remake

Amid Covid-19, Sara Ali Khan has an important message for her fans, friends and followers. The actress posted an Instagram reel on Friday where she can be seen spreading awareness about wearing a mask. In the video, Sara came out of the vanity van in different looks. Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "We all have work and different tasks, but let's remember safety and masks. Taking this moment to thank my team, because of them I'm happy and beam." She added hashtags #jharu #jitu #lakhan #SaraKaSaraReels #MissingTeamMeals to her post. As always Sara's post caught everyone's attention and fans poured their hearts out in her comment section with hearts and lovestruck emojis.

See Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Recently, Sara Ali Khan posted postcard-worthy shots from Kashmir. She shared pictures from different places of worship and accompanied it with a caption, "Agar firdaus bar roo-e zameen ast, Hameen ast-o hameen ast-o hameen ast. If there is a paradise on earth, it is this, it is this, it is this. Sarv Dharm Sambhav. She added the hashtags #kashmir #jannat #peace #merabharatmahan to her post.

See Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.