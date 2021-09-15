Another Day, Another Post From Sara Ali Khan's Maldives Diaries

Sara Ali Khan in Maldives. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan might be back to Mumbai but her heart is stuck in Maldives. The 26-year-old actress has actively been sharing pictures from Maldives. She added another one to her collection and stunning can't even begin to describe it. In the video, Sara can be seen smiling with all her heart. She can be seen dressed in blue swimwear as she admires the stunning view. Sara Ali Khan accompanied her post with a quote by Rumi and she wrote: "You are not a drop in the ocean. You're the entire ocean in a drop'- Rumi." The comments section of her post was filled up with heart emojis from her fans.

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed a second child, son Jeh, together in February. They are parents to Taimur (4). Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita are parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.