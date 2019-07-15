Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Are Honeymooning In Maldives And The Pics Couldn't Be More Swoon-Worthy

Sophie and Joe chilling in Maldives (courtesy joejonas, courtesy sophiet)

Highlights Sophie and Joe shared pics from their honeymoon on Instagram "I found happiness," Joe captioned his pics "Such a magical place," added Sophie

If you missed seeing newly-married couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in social media posts, that's because they are honeymooning in a "magical" place far, far away. The Game Of Thrones actress and Joe Jonas flew off to Maldives for their honeymoon and shared glimpses of their Maldives diaries on Instagram. Sophie and Joe checked into the luxury resort of Soneva Fushi and landed in the midst of the blue Maldives waters. Sophie and Joe divided their Instagram duties - she posted photos of Joe and he posted pictures of Sophie. Joe Jonas shared a photo of his actress wife chilling in a pastel bathing suit and captioned it: "I found happiness." The photo, second in the album, also gives a clear view of Sophie's engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Sophie described Maldives as: "Paradise, such a magical place." Their day was spent eating sushi by the ocean, taking a dip in the cool waters, playing chess and major chilling. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's honeymoon pictures truly remind us of Joe's song Cake By The Ocean.

Recently, a video of Sophie Turner's reaction to the viral Bottle Cap Challenge on her way to Maldives went crazy viral. "Stop it!" she can be heard saying in the video.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had a dreamy wedding in the quiet and little French town of Provence on June 30, which was preceded by an impromptu church wedding on May 1. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were part of both the wedding ceremonies.

