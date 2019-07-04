Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas' First Wedding Pic: Late But Awesome

Sophie and Joe shared this photo (courtesy sophiet)

Highlights Sophie and Joe shared the first official pic of their wedding In the pic, Sophie is a gorgeous bride in Louis Vuitton Sophie's sis-in-law Danielle was one of the first ones to comment

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shared the first official photo from their wedding day on Thursday and we are so delighted! In the photo, Sophie is a gorgeous bride in a Louis Vuitton wedding gown while Joe Jonas was the perfect groom in a sharp black tuxedo. Sophie and Joe may be several days late with their wedding shot but the black and white photo has all the elements that basically sum up Sophie and Joe's aura as a couple - she is the happiest bride as she walks the aisle with the wedding bouquet, hand-in-hand with husband Joe Jonas, whose clenched fists in a 'whoopie' exclamation says it all! In the blurred out backdrop, an audience of guests can be seen applauding the newly wed as they make their way through. "Mr and Mrs Jonas," the bride and the groom posted identical captions also with a watermark across the photo that says: "Sophie and Joe."

Corbin Gurkin was the official wedding photographer for Sophie and Joe's big day. Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle was one of the first ones to heart the photo. "Such a stunning bride," she said. We're still awaiting Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' appreciation comments for Joe and Sophie. Sophie's post garnered some 12 lakh 'likes' within an hour and we're sure the count has reached a mindboggling number by now. Blame it on Sophie's Game Of Thrones fan base.

Louis Vuitton's in-house director Nicolas Ghesquiere also shared another BTS shot of the bride - Sophie's floor-sweeping wedding gown came with a laced veil. Here's a detailed look.

Sophie and Joe had an impromptu church wedding in las Vegas on May 1 and followed it up with a dreamy wedding in the quiet and little French town of Provence on June 30.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability