Sonu Nigam Warns Fans Against Online Impersonators: "Not Been On X For Last 8 Years"

Singer Sonu Nigam shared a long post on his Instagram on Monday to warn fans and followers against online impersonators. Sonu Nigam mentioned several accounts under his name are in circulation, spreading misinformation and controversial content. Sonu Nigam clearly mentioned someone using his name on social media and pretending to represent him. The singer also revealed that he had not been active on X (formerly known as Twitter) for the last 8 years.

In the first two slides, Sonu Nigam wrote, "It has come to my attention that someone has been misusing my identity online. Please note that no one from my team has ever reached out to anyone on my behalf for any reason. If someone claims to be from my management and contacts you out of the blue, please treat it with caution!"

Updating his status on X handle, Sonu Nigam wrote, "Also I have not been on Twitter/X for the last 8 years. A few accounts that people may believe to be mine, are actually being run by someone else. If you come across such fake accounts or messages, please REPORT AND BLOCK."

In another slide, Sonu Nigam thanked fans and followers who brought this issue to his attention: "Thank you to those who've flagged the issue to me. And thank you so much, my extended family, for your continued support and understanding."

The caption accompanying the post read, " If you come across any suspicious/fake messages under my name, it would be great if you could report or block the account."

Sonu Nigam's alert message has come days after singer Shreya Ghoshal's account being hacked. However, she restored her profile with the help of the platform's support team.