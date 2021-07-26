Soni Razdan And Her 'World' In A Pic - Daughters Alia And Shaheen

Alia with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Highlights Soni Razdan posted pictures with daughters

She added the hashtags #mothersndaughters

Soni and Alia co-starred in 'Raazi'

If Soni Razdan's latest Instagram entry doesn't compel you to say aww, we don't know what will. The Bollywood veteran posted a super cute picture of herself with her daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt and it has the Internet's heart. In the picture, the trio can be seen happily posing for the picture as they stand at a lush green spot. Soni Razdan added a caption to her post which had rhyme on point. "One ... two ... and three ... these two and me," she wrote. She added the hashtags #mothersndaughters, #myworld and #bestdaughtersever to her post.

Take a look at Soni Razdan's post here:

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are the daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Shaheen Bhatt is the author of the book I've Never Been (Un)Happier, in which she opened up about dealing with depression. Soni Razdan's daughters frequently make appearances on her Instagram profile. See some of the posts here:

Soni Razdan is best-known for her performances in films like Trikaal, Mandi, Page 3, Khamosh, Monsoon Wedding, No Fathers In Kashmir, Yours Truly and Raazi, in which she co-starred with her daughter Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt has a busy schedule this year, with several film releases lined up. Her upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is her first project with the filmmaker. Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt is also set to make her debut as a film producer with the dark comedy Darlings. The film will be co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. The film will also star Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma.