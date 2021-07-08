Inside Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Celebrations With Kareena, Ranbir And Other Kapoors. Bonus - Alia Bhatt

Neetu Kapoor with her family. (courtesy riddhimakapoorsahni)

Neetu Kapoor's 63rd birthday celebrations began on Wednesday night (her birthday eve). The festivities were attended by family members Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Samiera Kapoor, Babita, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Also present at the party was Ranbir's girlfriend and Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt, who attended the party with her mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima shared pictures from the festivities on her Instagram stories. "Family," she captioned one of the pictures.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also posted a picture with cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.

She shared a picture of Alia-Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra and Samaira Kapoor. "My fave girls," she captioned it.

Riddhima, posting a picture with her mom Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir, wrote: "Me and mine! Happiest birthday, Ma! We love you so much."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor frequently accompany each other to their family get-togethers. They ushered in 2021 with their families in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. They were joined by star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh there. Rumours about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance began after the couple made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018. The actors will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Neetu Kapoor was married to actor Rishi Kapoor, who died in Mumbai on April 30, last year after battling cancer for two years. He was 67. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is a Delhi-based jewelry designer, has been staying with her mother in Mumbai since then. Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir is also a successful Bollywood actor. Neetu Kapoor's next project Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and content creator-actor) Prajakta Koli. The film has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it has been directed by Raj Mehta.