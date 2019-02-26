Sonchiriya Actress Bhumi Pednekar Has 'No Time For Love And Relationships'

Bhumi Pednekar in a still from Sonchiriya. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar, who is awaiting the release of Sonchiriya this week, told Mumbai Mirror that she is too busy to be in a relationship. After Sonchiriya, a dacoit drama which opens in cinemas on March 1, Bhumi has signed up for a film with Alankrita Shrivastava, the remake ofPati Patni Aur Woh, Karan Johar-directed Takht and Dinesh Vijan's film co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. When asked about her dating life, Bhumi said, "With the films and prep I'm doing, going to Chambal for Sonchiriya and Noida for Alankrita's film, where do I have time for a love life? I'm a young girl and I'm open to dating but at the risk of sounding cliched, I really don't have the time for it."

Yes Bhumi, that's quite a lot but who's complaining?

In her upcoming film Sonchiriya, Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of a Chambal local who ends up travelling with a gang of dacoits. However, it appears she is more than just a woman trying to escape her miserable life.

Sonchiriya, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. Bhumi Pednekar told Mumbai Mirror that shifting from an all-men (primary) cast in Sonchiriya to an all-women cast in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare was "fun." She added: "I've wanted to work with Alankrita after I saw Lipstick Under My Burkha."

Bhumi Pednekar has proved her mettle as an actress with films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.