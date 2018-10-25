Sonam Kapoor's Then And Now Pic Is A Fabulous Tribute To Charlie Chaplin

Sonam Kapoor dressed as Charlie Chaplin (Courtesy sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor made the best use of Thursday by sharing throwback photo of herself juxtaposed with a recent picture. In the then and now photos shared by the 33-year-old actress, she can be seen dressed as the iconic actor-filmmaker Charlie Chaplin. The throwback photo features Sonam from when she was very, very young while the recent picture appears to be from a photoshoot. Sonam's 'Thursday throwback' is a tribute to the legendary actor-director, who is one of the most prominent figures of the film industry. 'Laughter is the tonic, the relief, the surcease for pain' - Charlie Chaplin. I've always been a fan of the big screen, whether it's in black and white or colour! My homage to the great Charlie Chaplin," she captioned her then and now photo. The photo shared by Sonam has 163,917 likes in three hours and is counting. The photo has been liked by her sister Rhea Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

Netizens reviewed Sonam's blast from the past with two words - "so adorable" and "cute".

It appears that Sonam Kapoor has a pitara full of throwback photos and she frequently treats her Instafam with them. Earlier, she had shared a photo of herself dressed in a printed tee and carrying a colourful hand bag. Remember the throwback photo shared by Sonam featuring herself with sister Rhea Kapoor? Baby Sonam and Rhea were every bit adorable in the denim look even as a babies.

Fashion obsessed since forever! #ThrowbackThursday

Check out my App for more - https://t.co/v9jcgIrWx3pic.twitter.com/qfVDLqkpHa — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 22, 2018

Sonam Kapoor often shares photos from her family archives, which is no less of a blissful treat for her fans on social media. In the photo tweeted by Sonam, Anil Kapoor featured with his daughters - the trio were dressed in similar black outfits. "I still remember we were so excited to pose with Dad! Charlie's Angels? Haha not really but kind of. #ThrowbackThursday," she captioned the photo.

I still remember we were so excited to pose with Dad!

Charlie's Angels? Haha not really but kind of. #ThrowbackThursdaypic.twitter.com/qtkoVmxQnf — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2018

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently busy with the shooting of The Zoya Factor, which also features Sanjay Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan and Sikander Kher. Sonam will also be seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor in her forthcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.