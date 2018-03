Proof That Sonam Kapoor Has Had A Fashion Rep To Protect 'Since Forever'

Highlights Sonam Kapoor tweeted a photo of 'Throwback Thursday' Little Sonam is "all dressed up in the photo" 'Fashion obsessed since forever,' she captioned

Sonam Kapoor made the best use of Thursday and tweeted a throwback photo of hers in the evening. The 32-year-old actress has a reputation for being a fashionista and this piece of throwback gold tells us why. It appears Sonam started experimenting with her style and fashion trends at a very young age - in the photo Sonam appears to be under 10 years of age but her interest in dressing up is a total 100 percent. "Fashion obsessed since forever," she captioned the photo, in which she looks cute as a button in a printed tee and a colourful handbag. "All dressed up!" reads the caption of the photo.Netizens reviewed Sonam's blast from the past with two words - "so cute" and we completely agree.One of the comments on Sonam's photo gives credit to her mother Sunita Kapoor for putting together the look: "Super cute! Credit goes to your mom to dressed you up so well." Here's one more memory as a shout out to Sonam and Rhea's cute baby wardrobe. Baby Sonam and Rhea were every bit adorable in the denim look even as a babies. "We may look super innocent but I can tell we were up to something naughty in this photo," is how Sonam captioned this cute blast from the past Sonam and her sister Rhea have a clothing line of their own - Rheson, which recently launched a fresh collection inspired by Eighties fashion.Sonam Kapoor will next be seen indrama, which releases in June. She also has the Sanjat Dutt biopic,andin the pipeline.