Proof That Sonam Kapoor Has Had A Fashion Rep To Protect 'Since Forever'

Sonam Kapoor made the best use of Thursday and tweeted a throwback photo of hers in the evening. The 32-year-old actress has a reputation for being a fashionista and this piece of throwback gold tells us why. It appears Sonam started experimenting with her style and fashion trends at a very young age - in the photo Sonam appears to be under 10 years of age but her interest in dressing up is a total 100 percent. "Fashion obsessed since forever," she captioned the photo, in which she looks cute as a button in a printed tee and a colourful handbag. "All dressed up!" reads the caption of the photo.
Netizens reviewed Sonam's blast from the past with two words - "so cute" and we completely agree.
Fashion obsessed since forever! #ThrowbackThursday— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) March 22, 2018
One of the comments on Sonam's photo gives credit to her mother Sunita Kapoor for putting together the look: "Super cute! Credit goes to your mom to dressed you up so well." Here's one more memory as a shout out to Sonam and Rhea's cute baby wardrobe. Baby Sonam and Rhea were every bit adorable in the denim look even as a babies. "We may look super innocent but I can tell we were up to something naughty in this photo," is how Sonam captioned this cute blast from the past.
have a clothing line of their own - Rheson, which recently launched a fresh collection inspired by Eighties fashion.
Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in shaadi drama Veere Di Wedding, which releases in June. She also has the Sanjat Dutt biopic, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor in the pipeline.