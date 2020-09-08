Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Post Is All About Her Love For This Colour

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Some things never change and in Sonam Kapoor's case, it is her love for the colour powder blue. On Tuesday, Sonam shared two pictures on her Instagram profile. One of the pictures happens to be a throwback from her childhood days. The second one is a relative recent one. Fun fact, Sonam can be seen dressed in powder blue outfits in both the pictures. In the childhood picture, she can be seen posing for the camera, dressed in a powder blue outfit with white polka dots. Bonus - her super cute expression. Her pick for the second picture was a blazer of the same colour, a matching bag and a no-make-up look. "I obviously love powder blue," Sonam captioned her post. Comments like "Aww so cute," and "adorable" kept popping up in the comments section.

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London along with her husband Anand Ahuja, recently watched Christopher Nolan's Tenet in theatres. She shared her experience of watching the film on social media and wrote: "I went to watch Tenet in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing."

Sonam Kapoor, who has been a part of films such Neerja, PadMan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Saawariya, Delhi-6, Raanjhanaa, Aisha and Sanju, was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, in which she shared screen space with south star Dulquer Salmaan.