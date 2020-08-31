'Gave Me Goosebumps': Sonam Kapoor On Watching Dimple Kapadia In Tenet

Dimple Kapadia in a still from Tenet. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Actress Sonam Kapoor watched Christopher Nolan's new film Tenet in London and her two take-aways were firstly, the experience of watching a movie on the big screen is "unparalleled" and secondly, Dimple Kapadia's onscreen presence gave her "goosebumps." Sonam Kapoor joined the Dimple Kapadia fan club along with Twinkle Khanna and Karan Kapadia - both rooted for the actress last week when Tenet opened in select cinemas. Sonam accompanied her appreciation note with a still from the film featuring Dimple Kapadia, who plays a pivotal role in the movie and wrote, "So, I went to watch Tenet in the cinema today. Firstly, the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly, to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing."

Last week, Twinkle Khanna and her cousin Karan Kapadia (son of National Award-winning costume designer Simple Kapadia) shared the same video of Dimple Kapadia during a promotional interview for Tenet. Twinkle captioned it, "East or West, Dimple is the best. I never thought I would riff on an Anu Malik song but this one had to be done" while Karan Kapadia wrote, "Proud of you."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, who is currently living in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, also shared a picture of herself seated in a cinema hall in London and she wrote, "At last... In a cinema... So, so happy." Sonam's actor father Anil Kapoor, producer Ayesha Shroff (wife of Jackie Shroff) and designer Abu Jani seconded Sonam Kapoor's assessment of watching films on the big screen.

Actor Tom Cruise also watched a preview show of Tenet in London, where he was shooting for the upcoming film Mission: Impossible 7. The actor shared a video of himself arriving at the cinema in a cab and then snippets of himself watching the movie in a packed theatre. "Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it," he captioned it.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

Tenet, one of the first big-budget movies to brave the cinemas in the time of pandemic, features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki in lead roles. Tenet, mounted on a budget of $200 million, opted for a big screen release and it is touted as the film which could save cinemas post the lockdown imposed after the coronavirus outbreak. In many countries, cinemas have reopened with precautions and Tenet, an espionage drama, is a crowd-puller. During the lockdown, several films released on digital platforms after missing their date with the cinemas.