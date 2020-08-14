Anand Ahuja Proposed To Sonam Kapoor On This Trip 3 Years Ago

Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja. (Image courtesy: anandahuja)

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja shared a throwback picture from their trip to the University of Pennsylvania and the actress revealed that he had proposed to her on this trip. Three years ago, Anand Ahuja gave Sonam a tour of his alma mater, where they took the picture - Anand giving Sonam an one-armed hug while she gave him a kiss on his forehead. He captioned the photo, "#TBT to three years ago this week when I took Sonam Kapoor to visit my alma mater University of Pennsylvania. PS: This pic is also the background on that Apple Watch now #everydayphenomenal." In the comments thread, Sonam Kapoor added: "Best trip ever... Take me back and propose again."

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor dated for a while before they got married in May 2018. They frequently share mushy posts on social media usually with the hashtag "#everydayphenomenal." Last month, Sonam Kapoor organised a "phenomenal" birthday picnic for Anand Ahuja in London. "My birthday gifts - Sonam Kapoor and this "simple" outdoor picnic she organised. #everydayphenomenal," he captioned the post.

Sonam Kapoor, daughter of Sunita and Anil Kapoor, is a prominent Bollywood actress. She debuted in Bollywood in 2007 film Saawariya and she went on to star in films such as Neerja, I Hate Love Storys, Mausam, Raanjhanaa, Padman and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

She has made movies such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding with her sister Rhea Kapoor, who is a producer. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor.