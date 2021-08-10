Guess The Cutie Who Grew Up To Be A Bollywood Star. Right Answers Only

What a blast from the past (courtesy kapoor.sunita)

Highlights Sunita Kapoor shared a throwback pic on Instagram

She wished her sister-in-law Reena Marwah with the post

Baby Sonam Kapoor also features in Sunita's post

Is there something like a Throwback Tuesday? Because we just spotted a blast from the past, featuring none other than actress Sonam Kapoor. Tuesday marked the birthday of Anil Kapoor's sister Reena Marwah and Sunita Kapoor wished her sister-in-law with an adorable throwback post on Instagram. In the throwback photo shared by Sunita Kapoor, Reena Marwah can be seen posing with her niece Sonam Kapoor, who was just a little girl. "Happiest birthday to my darling sister-in-law. Love you the most," Sunita Kapoor wrote for Reena Marwah. Pint-sized Sonam Kapoor clearly steals the show in Sunita Kapoor's throwback post. Here, take a look.

Sonam Kapoor often features in throwback posts shared by her family members. On the 36-year-old actress' birthday earlier this year, Anil Kapoor dug out these throwback gems.

Sonam Kapoor also featured in this throwback family memory shared by her sister Rhea Kapoor. "Always been down for a fancy dress party or a silent overthinking session in my princess dress," she wrote. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are also parents to son Harshvardhan, who is also an actor.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also often adds to her collection of throwback posts on Instagram. Here's when she wrote about her love for the colour blue: "I obviously love powder blue."

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in 2019 movie The Zoya Factor after which she also made an appearance in Anil Kapoor's AK vs AK. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 and celebrated their third wedding anniversary in May this year.