Rhea Kapoor To Sister Sonam: 'Miss My OG And Always Shaadi Partner'

Rhea shared this image. (courtesy: RheaKapoor)

Rhea Kapoor is missing her big sister Sonam Kapoor and her latest Instagram post can vouch for that. Rhea Kapoor dug out throwback gold with Sonam Kapoor. The pictures are clicked in 2015. In the first couple of pictures, Rhea and Sonam can be seen getting ready to attend a wedding. In the last picture, the Kapoor sisters can be seen glued to a phone. Rhea also mentioned the occasion when the pictures were clicked. Rhea wrote in the caption, "Miss my OG and always Shaadi partner. #throwback. Getting ready for wedding with @sonamkapoor Mumbai 2015 After party at @karishma house ordering kebab rolls. Take a look:

In March, Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable birthday wish for sister Rhea. Sonam quoted lines from the title song of Aisha and wrote this song, actually, describes her. ICYDK, Aisha was produced by Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor played the titular character in the film. Sonam shared a reel featuring loads of pictures of the two sisters together. There are some throwback images featuring Anil Kapoor, Sonam and Rhea as children. Sonam wrote in the caption, "Happy happy birthday to my rhee bee... I think Javed uncle wrote this song for you.. all the qualities describing Aisha are you.. everything you touch becomes beautiful and I'm so glad you're showcasing it through your movies and styling."

Sonam added lines from the song in her caption as well, "Tum ho kamaal, tum bemisaal/ Tum lajawab ho, Aisha Aaisi haseen ho/ Jisko chhu lo usko, haseen kar do, Tum sochti ho duniya mein, Koi bhi kyun kharab ho, Aisha, Tum chahti ho tum koi rang, Har zindagi mein bhar lo, bhar lo. Love you so much" Reacting to the post, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "So dramatic. love you." Take a look:

Rhea Kapoor is a producer and a stylist. She owns the fashion brand Rheson alongside her sister Sonam Kapoor. She produced films like Aisha, Khoobsurat, Veere Di Wedding, Thank You for Coming.