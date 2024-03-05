Sonam Kapoor Believes Song Aisha Describes Sister Rhea Perfectly

Sonam shared this image. (courtesy: SonamKapoor)

On Rhea Kapoor's 37th birthday, big sister Sonam Kapoor sent her an adorable wish. Sonam quoted lines from the title song of Aisha and wrote this song, actually, describes her. ICYDK, Aisha was produced by Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor played the titular character in the film. Sonam shared a reel featuring loads of pictures of the two sisters together. There are some throwback images featuring Anil Kapoor, Sonam and Rhea as children. Sonam wrote in the caption, "Happy happy birthday to my rhee bee... I think Javed uncle wrote this song for you.. all the qualities describing Aisha are you.. everything you touch becomes beautiful and I'm so glad you're showcasing it through your movies and styling."

Sonam added lines from the song in her caption as well, "Tum ho kamaal, tum bemisaal/ Tum lajawab ho, Aisha Aaisi haseen ho/ Jisko chhu lo usko, haseen kar do, Tum sochti ho duniya mein, Koi bhi kyun kharab ho, Aisha, Tum chahti ho tum koi rang, Har zindagi mein bhar lo, bhar lo. Love you so much" Reacting to the post, Rhea Kapoor wrote, "So dramatic. love you." Take a look:

Anil Kapoor also wished Rhea in a special way. He shared a picture of Rhea and a group picture featuring Crew team with Rhea. ICYDK, Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, has been produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor. Anil wrote an extensive note. It read, "On your special day, I find myself reflecting back on these past 6 months. What a rollercoaster ride this has been for you! Between the upcoming release of your film and those breathtaking looks you've been styling, I've seen firsthand how breathless and manic it's been for you. But let me tell you, nobody handles it all with as much grace and talent as you do!

As your dreams take flight and the world wises up to your brilliance, I just want to shower you with all my love and luck. I also hope you'll find time to take some much deserved rest and recharge your batteries! You're on the brink of something truly magical, and I'm so proud to stand by your side through it all-cheering you on, supporting you, and just being here for you, no matter what. So, here's to you on your birthday, Beta! I love and admire you!" Take a look:

Rhea's mother Sunita Kapoor joined the bandwagon as well. Sharing some candid famjam pictures, Sunita wrote for Rhea, "Happy bday to my princess. My second born and my strongest , my most giving , my most sensible and loving daughter. I am so so proud of the way you have handled all the challenges that have come your way! With strength and wisdom! May you continue to always be as giving and as loving and as strong ! Love you so much my rhea! Always and eternally." Take a look:

Rhea Kapoor is a producer and a stylist. She owns the fashion brand Rheson alongside her sister Sonam Kapoor. She produced films like Aisha, Khoobsurat, Veere Di Wedding, Thank You for Coming.