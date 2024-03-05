To Rhea Kapoor, 37 Today, Best Wishes From Friend Kareena Kapoor: 'Love Taking Sly Pictures Of You'

A throwback of Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. (courtesy: KareenaK_FC)

Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for her close friend Rhea Kapoor is sugar, spice and everything nice. Rhea Kapoor, 37 today, rang in her birthday with an aww-dorable wish from her friend Kareena Kapoor. To mark the occasion, Kareena, who is all set to star in Crew (produced by Rhea Kapoor) alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, shared two candid pictures of the birthday girl on her Instagram stories. Below the first picture, Kareena wrote, "I love taking sly pictures of you but not as much as I love you." The text of the second picture read, "May your passion for food and films always be flaming hot. Happy birthday bro... have the best one yet...you deserve it." ICYDK, Kareena Kapoor starred in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, which was also produced by Rhea Kapoor.

Take a look at Kareena's wish for Rhea:

Birthday wishes are pouring in for the producer-designer. Besides Kareena, Rhea's dad Anil Kapoor also dedicated a lovely post to her. Sharing a picture of Rhea with the cast of Crew - Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, dad Anil Kapoor wrote, "On your special day, I find myself reflecting back on these past 6 months. What a rollercoaster ride this has been for you! Between the upcoming release of your film and those breathtaking looks you've been styling, I've seen firsthand how breathless and manic it's been for you. But let me tell you, nobody handles it all with as much grace and talent as you do! As your dreams take flight and the world wises up to your brilliance, I just want to shower you with all my love and luck. I also hope you'll find time to take some much deserved rest and recharge your batteries! You're on the brink of something truly magical, and I'm so proud to stand by your side through it all—cheering you on, supporting you, and just being here for you, no matter what. So, here's to you on your birthday, Beta! I love and admire you."

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post for daughter Rhea:

Rhea Kapoor is the second child of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. A woman of many hats, Rhea Kapoor has produced movies like Aisha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding. She is also a fashion stylist. On the personal front, Rhea fell in love with Karan Boolani while they were on the film sets, shooting for Aisha and got married to him in 2021.