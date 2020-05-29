Sonam Kapoor's Pic With Husband Anand Ahuja Is All About Love

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja never fail to paint Instagram red with their loved-up posts for each other. On Friday, the 34-year-old actress treated her Instafam to another adorable picture of herself with husband Anand and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the picture, Sonam and Anand, twinning in black, can be seen posing for a picture together. Anand can be seen sporting sunglasses while Sonam can be seen smiling with all her heart. Sharing the picture, Sonam captioned it with a heart emoticon. Within minutes of posting, Sonam's picture was filled with comments from his friends and fans. Anand Ahuja, in his comment, revealed where the picture was taken. Seems like, the picture is from Sonam and Anand's trip to London. Anand tagged the café Le Pain Quotidien in his comment and wrote, "Can see our empty plates in the sunnies" to which Sonam replied saying, "I miss it." Take a look at the picture here:

Radhika Apte, who shuttles between London and India, commented on Sonam's post saying, "Come soon," and added a kiss emoticon.

A few days back, Sonam wrote an adorable post for "the best husband in the world" - Anand Ahuja. Sonam shared a picture of Anand Ahuja holding a puppy and wrote, "Appreciation post for the best husband in the world who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I love you Anand Ahuja and I'm so grateful for you." Take a look:

Earlier, Sonam trended a great deal for her loved-up anniversary post for Anand Ahuja. " Thank you for being my partner and standing beside me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I'm so thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I've ever received," read an excerpt from her post.

Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja in May, 2018.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor where she shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi.