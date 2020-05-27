Can You Spot Sonam And Arjun Kapoor In This Priceless Throwback Pic?

Aadar Jain shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aadarjain)

Just like other celebrities, Aadar Jain is also sharing priceless memories on his social media profile and we just can't get enough of his latest post. On Tuesday, Aadar shared a photo from his childhood featuring Sonam Kapoor, her cousin Arjun Kapoor and others. Aadar captioned the throwback photo: "My 2nd birthday. #SimplerTimes." In the photograph, pint-sized Sonam, Arjun and Aadar can be seen posing along with Sonam's brother Harshvardhan, Arjun's sister Anshula, Aadar's brother Armaan, Zahaan Kapoor and Pooja Desai. The Kapoors look unrecognizable in the throwback picture.

Screenshot of Adar Jain's Instagram story.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat. He co-starred with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the film. His next release is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he will star alongside Parineeti Chopra.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor's last project remains the 2019 romance-drama The Zoya Factor. She co-starred with south actor Dulquer Salmaan in the film. Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor made his debut in Bollywood as a lead actor with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya. He went on to feature in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which remains his last release. He will next be seen in Abhinav Bindra's biopic.

Armaan Jain made his debut in Bollywood with Arif Ali's 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, in which he co-starred with Deeksha Seth. His brother Aadar's last release was 2017 musical drama Qaidi Band.