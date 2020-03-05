Sonam Kapoor's Birthday Wish For 'Soulmate' Rhea Is Sister Goals: 'You Are The Backbone Of My Life'

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for sister Rhea is sister goals. The actress posted an album for her "soulmate" and wished her in the sweetest way possible on social media. The album features pictures of the Kapoor sisters and their family comprising actor father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita, cousin Arjun Kapoor, Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja and Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani. Sharing the pictures, Sonam described Rhea as the "backbone" of her life and called her "the smartest girl in a room full of nerds, the sexiest woman at any given time and the most stylish in a room full of fashionistas." Here's how the actress wished her filmmaker sister: "Happy birthday to my soulmate, best friend and sister. You are the backbone of my life and I miss you so much... Love you, Rhee bee.

"The life of the party, the smartest girl in a room full of nerds,the sexiest woman at any given time the best cook in a room full of chefs and the most stylish in a room full of fashionistas. You're simply the best, actually super human. Love you, Rhea Kapoor. You make everyone better around you," she added.

Take a look:

Sonam and Rhea run an apparel brand Rheson (which is an amalgamation of Rhea and Sonam's names) and the duo often model for their own brand, pictures of which they share on social media.

Other than Sonam, Anil Kapoor also wished Rhea on social media. His birthday wish for his daughter read: "Happy Birthday to my daughter, my favorite sparring partner and bud Rhea Kapoor! You inspire me every day to follow my instincts and trust good intentions as unapologetically as you do. I could go on about all your virtues that make me burst with pride, but suffice it to say that as times goes by, its becoming increasingly clear that you're the boss of all bosses! I love you and I'll always be your biggest cheerleader as you conquer the world!"

Anand Ahuja also wished his sister-in-law by sharing a picture of her from his wedding album. He wrote: "RheeBee! She hides it well but she's the most giving person I know. Rhea Kapoor, happy birthday!"

On the work front, Rhea Kapoor has produced three films starring her sister Sonam - Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding.