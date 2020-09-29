Sonam Kapoor, Who Is Missing Sister Rhea, Shares A Throwback From When They 'Travelled Together'

Sonam Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently living with her husband Anand Ahuja in London, is missing her sister Rhea Kapoor a lot and her latest post on Instagram reflects it. The actress posted a throwback photo of herself and Rhea from the time when the duo used to "travel together." Rhea is living with parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor at their Mumbai residence currently. The photo, which has Rhea in focus, shows the siblings enjoying what appears to be a meal at Hotel de Crillon, Paris. "I miss my sister/bff/businesspartner/stylist/soulmate Rhea Kapoor. #throwback #whenwetravelledtogether #parisisalwaysagoodidea," wrote Sonam in the caption.

Take a look:

Rhea Kapoor is the stylist behind Sonam's amazing looks. The duo often describe each other as their "soulmates" in their respective posts. They run a fashion label together - Rheson. Rhea has also co-produced three films - Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding - all of which starred Sonam Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor and family recently welcomed a new family member - a pet named Russell Crowe Kapoor. Rhea introduced the fur baby on Instagram like this: "We have a new family member. His name is Russell Crowe Kapoor. He is the prince of Juhu. He already runs this house. He is 55 days old and a bundle of love. He got sick the first two days in and scared the shit out of all us, I cried like a baby after months. He is back to top form now. He is everything."

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor's last films were The Zoya Factor and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She has also starred in movies like Neerja, Mausam, Raanjhanaa, Aisha and Delhi 6, to name a few.