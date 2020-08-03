A Tour Of Anil Kapoor's Spectacular Mumbai Bungalow, Including Sonam And Rhea's Walk-In Closet

Still from video shared by Rhea (courtesy rheakapoor)

What a stunning home! We are talking about Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence here, where the Kapoor siblings - Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan - made priceless memories while growing up. In a recent post, Rhea and Harshvardhan opened the doors of their home to their Instafam and talked about what makes their favourite rooms and corners of the house special - several memories from their childhood cropped up, with anecdotes about their bond with elder sister Sonam, who is currently in London. The video begins with glimpse of the Kapoors' "informal living room" or "den", where the entirely family love to hang-out and chill together. Then it moves to on show a glimpse of Harshvardhan and dad Anil Kapoor's favourite reading spot.

Harshvardhan also lets us into his bedroom, which has a special cupboard dedicated to his sneaker obsession. Right across Harshvardhan's room is Rhea's "sanctum" - which is her bedroom. Harshvardhan also introduced us to the "multipurpose" room he's created with a huge screen, a couch and a wall full of movie collections. As a bonus, Rhea also guided us through their walk-in closet cum dressing room where the Kapoor siblings dress up and have their photoshoots.

While sharing the video, Rhea wrote this emotional note about the special bond she shares with her siblings: "Growing up with siblings is one of the greatest blessings in life. They are our first best friends and the foes we can't live without. The most beautiful aspect of the sibling relation, however, is that no matter how old you grow, how distant you stay, and how busy or stressed you are, even the thought of being with your sibling(s) in the safety of your house takes all the stress away. It is one of the most refreshing and overwhelming feelings. The same is the bond that I have shared with my siblings all through my life. We have been together, from being partners in crime to pillars of strength for each other."

Let's start the tour of the Kapoors' Mumbai residence here:

Professionally, Rhea Kapoor is the stylist behind Sonam Kapoor's stunning looks. She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. Harshvardhan Kapoor is also an actor and will next be seen in the upcoming biopic of Abhinav Bindra. Sonam Kapoor recently flew to London with her husband Anand Ahuja.