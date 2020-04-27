Sonam Kapoor Shares Pic With Sister Rhea. Mother Sunita Kapoor Comments

Sonam Kapoor posted this photo. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor )

Sonam Kapoor's latest entry on Instagram is all about sibling love. The actress picked an amazing picture of herself and her sister Rhea Kapoor to update her social media profile on Monday and left her fans in awe. The picture is actually a close-up shot of the actress and her sister, in which Sonam can be seen looking at her sister while Rhea can be seen looking at the camera. Sonam looks beautiful in a white top while Rhea looks stunning in a floral outfit. Adding the picture to her family album, Sonam kept the caption simple yet sweet. She wrote: "Sister, sister" and added a heart emoticon along with the caption.

Reacting to her daughter's post, Sunita Kapoor dropped several heart emojis in the comments section.

Sonam, who is currently in lockdown with husband Anand Ahuja, misses her sister a lot and her social media posts prove it. Earlier this month, she shared a picture of Rhea Kapoor and her boyfriend Karan Boolani and wrote: "Miss these two."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with the 2007 film Saawariya. She then went on to feature in Delhi-6. Sonam has worked in films like I Hate Luv Storys, Aisha, Mausam, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Neerja. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.