Sonam Kapoor Shared An Anniversary Post For Anand Ahuja, He Returned The Favour

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Six years ago on May 8, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had a big fat Indian wedding in Mumbai. Two years before that, on the same date, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja met for the first time. Today (May 8), on their anniversary, both Sonam and Anand poured their hearts out on social media and dedicated special posts to each other. Sonam Kapoor shared a series of pictures on Instagram. From goofy selfies to snapshots from their date nights and festive occasions, the post shows it all. It also features Sonam and Anand's little munchkin Vayu.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "To the love of my life. My everything , Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support is my anchor and safe place. Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express. #everydayphenomenal."

Anand Ahuja, on the other hand, shared a series of pictures featuring Sonam Kapoor on Instagram. He wrote, "Sonam Kapoor, you are the reason we feel and understand of our place in the universe. You teach us our sense of self and understanding of community. I'm so grateful to be married to you for 6 years and for you to be my girlfriend for 8! And I'm excited to be on this journey with you for all our lifetimes. Thank you for teaching us by your own example our lightness of being. Love you love you. #EverydayPhenomenal."

Earlier this month, Sonam Kapoor opened up about her postpartum journey. On an episode of Fashionably Pernia's The Style Icon podcast, Sonam said, "I gained 32 kilos. Honestly, initially, I was traumatised. You are so obsessed with your baby, you are really not thinking about working out, eating right. It took me a year and a half. I took it really slow, you have to be slow because you have to adjust to the new you. Everything in your life changes. Your relationship with yourself changes, with your husband, it changes, everything changes. You are never going to feel the same about your body. I have always accepted myself for who I am, and I was like, I need to accept this version of myself."

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja got married on May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are parents to a baby boy Vayu.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind (2022). Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Saawariya in 2007. She has also appeared in several films including Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Aisha, Pad Man, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag among others.