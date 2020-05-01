Sonam Kapoor, Missing Her 'Brats' Rhea And Harshvardhan, Shares A Memory

Sonam shared this image. (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in New Delhi, along with her husband and Bhane owner Anand Ahuja, was missing her siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor, so she posted a super cute picture with them. The actress posted a lovely grey scale throwback picture, which appears to be from her mehndi ceremony, which was held in May 2018. In her caption, Sonam wrote: "See you soon brats.. Miss you more than you guys can imagine." Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

In her posts, Sonam frequently mentions that she is missing her family in Mumbai. Last month, she posted a throwback picture with her dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea and wrote: "Miss you Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," Anil Kapoor, in the comment section wrote: "Miss you and Anand too." Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja returned from London in March and have been in quarantine ever since.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Sonam Kapoor - Anil and Sunita Kapoor's eldest child - is a renowned Bollywood actress, while Rhea Kapoor is a filmmaker. Sonam and Rhea run an apparel brand together called Rheson (an amalgamation of Rhea and Sonam's names). Anil and Sunita Kapoor's youngest child Harshvardhan Kapoor is also an actor, who made his Bollywood debut in Mirzya. He also starred in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.