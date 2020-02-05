Sonam Kapoor 'Can't Wait For A Six-Pack.' Here's How She's Getting One

Sonam Kapoor in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights Sonam Kapoor shared a video of herself on Wednesday

She was last seen in The Zoya Factor

Sonam has not announced her upcoming projects yet

While we are busy with work on Wednesday, there is Sonam Kapoor, who would rather hit the gym and set fitness goals for her fans and for us. The 34-year-old actress sliced out some time from her busy schedule and proved that "morning workouts are the best" by attending fitness instructor Dan Miles's personal training gym mid-week. Sonam shared a video of herself, in which she can be seen "working out super hard" at the gym wearing a white t-shirt and black tights. In the clip, Sonam Kapoor can be seen using heavy dumbbells to get a "six-pack." Sharing the video, the Neerja actress wrote: "Working out super hard with Dan Miles at Ultimate Performance Mumbai. Morning workouts are the best ! They really get the endorphins going!" and accompanied it with the hashtag #cantwaitfora6pack.

Excited much to see the video? Check it out:

The last we got a glimpse of Sonam Kapoor's workout session was in October, 2019. A video, originally shared by Pilates trainer Radhika Karle, featured the actress and her mom Sunita Kapoor doing Pilates on a Trapeze Table (which help the practitioner to perform difficult Pilates moves efficiently). In case you haven't seen that video yet, take a look:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya, in which she co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor. She has featured in several films such as Raanjhanaa, Sanju, Aisha, Khoobsurat, Delhi-6, I Hate Love Stories and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to name a few. Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.