Sonam Kapoor Shaken After 'Scariest Experience' With Uber Driver In London

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who shuttles between London and Mumbai through the year, tweeted in the early hours of Thursday that she had the "scariest experience" while travelling with Uber in London. "Hey guys, I've had the scariest experience with Uber London," read a part of her tweet. In her tweet, a "super shaken" Sonam Kapoor also urged her fans and followers to be "careful" and opt for public transportation instead of taking Uber cabs: "Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I'm super shaken." Replying to a tweet by blogger and columnist Priya Mulji, the 34-year-old actress revealed that her Uber driver was "unstable."

"The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it," Sonam wrote in a separate tweet.

Read Sonam Kapoor's tweets here:

Hey guys I've had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I'm super shaken. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

Earlier this month, Sonam Kapoor lodged a complaint against British Airways on Twitter for misplacing her luggage. Sonam wrote that of the three times that she travelled recently, the airline lost her luggage twice. "This is the third time I've travelled with British Airways this month and the second time they've lost my bags. I think I've learnt my lesson. I'm never flying with British Airways again," tweeted Sonam, which was responded with a quick apology from British Airways.

This is the third time ive traveled @British_Airways this month and the second time they've lost my bags. I think I've learnt my lesson. I'm never flying @British_Airways again. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2020

We can only offer our sincere apologies, Sonam. Please be assured we're working to reunite you with your bag as quickly as possible. Cody — British Airways (@British_Airways) January 9, 2020

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who got married in 2018, have a home in London, where they spent Christmas last year. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor.