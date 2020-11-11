Sonam Kapoor And Harshvardhan Kapoor, Twinning In White, Redefine Sibling Goals

Harshvardhan and Sonam Kapoor. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor's latest Instagram post is giving us all sort of goals. The actress, who is currently in Dubai along with her family (going by her Instagram posts), shared a picture with her brother and actor Harshvardhan Kapoor. In the picture, the siblings can be seen twinning in white outfits. Sonam can be seen wearing a flowy dress, while Harshvardhan opted for a white t-shirt and a pair of blue denims. Sonam Kapoor captioned her post: "Matchy Matchy (not intentional)." Harshvardhan, sharing the same picture on his Instagram profile, added a sun emoji.

Earlier, posting pictures with their father Anil Kapoor, and a video of Harshvardhan from his birthday party, Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Happy happy 30th birthday my darling, you are the apple of my eye and you know it... I don't know if it's a good thing. You deserve the world and more. Love you lots...(also I'm so grateful that we could spend your 30th birthday together)." ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Sonam Kapoor - Anil and Sunita Kapoor's eldest child - is a renowned Bollywood actress, while Rhea Kapoor is a filmmaker. Sonam and Rhea run an apparel brand together called Rheson (an amalgamation of Rhea and Sonam's names). Anil and Sunita Kapoor's youngest child Harshvardhan Kapoor is also an actor, who made his Bollywood debut in Mirzya. He also starred in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Sonam Kapoor, who was staying in London with her husband Anand Ahuja for the last few months, was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. Sonam also stared in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, last year. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.