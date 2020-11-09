Anil Kapoor Reveals Birthday Boy Harshvardhan Is His 'Go-To Person For...'

Anil Kapoor photographed with Harshvardhan in Mumbai.

On son Harshvardhan Kapoor's birthday, actor Anil Kapoor posted a heartfelt wish on social media for his "friend and confidant." Harshvardhan is currently in London with sister Sonam Kapoor and brother-in-law Anand Ahuja. Wishing his son on his 30th birthday, Anil Kapoor also revealed that Harshvardhan is his "go-to person for shoes." He shared two pictures of the Mirzya actor and wrote: "Happy birthday, Harshvardhan! You're my friend, confidant and my go-to person for so many things (including shoes, of course)! You've always forged your own path in this world and it's always a pleasure to watch where your incredible instinct takes you! You are everything you need to be and can become anything you wish to be... So proud of you, Harsh! Love you always."

Those who follow Harshvardhan Kapoor on Instagram know that the actor is a huge fan of sneakers.

Check out Anil Kapoor's post for son Harshvardhan here:

On his birthday, Harshvardhan Kapoor posted a set of pictures and videos of himself, some of them featuring him trying on sneakers, and wrote: "3 films to watch and lots more fun coming your way within the next 12 months... I'll never stop."

Harshvardhan Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Mirzya, which also starred Saiyami Kher and Om Puri. He went on to feature in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. The film, also featuring Priyanshu Pianyuli and Ashish Verma, released in June 2018. Harshvardhan Kapoor will next be seen in the untitled biopic on Abhinav Bindra.