Here's What Sonam Kapoor Shared For Brother Harshvardhan On His 30th Birthday

Happy birthday, Harshvardhan Kapoor! The actor turned 30 on Monday and needless to say, his sister, actress Sonam Kapoor, made his day extra special by sharing an adorable post for him on social media. Harshvardhan celebrated his birthday with Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja in London. Sharing an album comprising pictures of the sibling with their father, actor Anil Kapoor, and a video of Harshvardhan from his birthday party, Sonam Kapoor wrote: "Happy happy 30th birthday my darling, you are the apple of my eye and you know it... I don't know if it's a good thing. You deserve the world and more. Love you lots...(also I'm so grateful that we could spend your 30th birthday together)."

Other than Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita also wished their son in really sweet ways on social media. "Happy birthday, Harshvardhan! You're my friend, confidant and my go to person for so many things (including shoes of course)! You've always forged your own path in this world and it's always a pleasure to watch where your incredible instinct takes you! You are everything you need to be and can become anything you wish to be... So proud of you Harsh! Love you always," wrote Anil Kapoor while Sunita Kapoor's wish read: "Happiest birthday, my jaan.. May all your aspirations and dreams be fulfilled and May god always bless you with all his abundant grace... love you so much." Sunita's post comprised a few throwback pictures of the birthday boy from his childhood.

Harshvardhan Kapoor was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. His next project is a biopic on Abhinav Bindra.