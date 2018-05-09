Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Wedding: A Round Up Of What Her Siblings Posted For The Newlyweds

Sonam Kapoor has the world's best family and it was quite evident from the pictures we saw from her wedding festivities till the reception. The Kapoors left no stone unturned in making the ceremonies special for them. Sonam's siblings Rhea, Harshvardhan and cousins Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun, and Anshula all participated in the functions with full spirit. Their Instagram posts are also something to look forward to and they all are kinda cute. We have collated the posts Arjun, Harshvardhan, Janhvi, Rhea and Anshula posted for them. We'll begin with Arjun. He posted a series of pictures with the groom and wrote, "Welcome to our colourful and mad world, Anand Ahuja."
Highlights
- "Welcome to our colourful and mad world, Anand Ahuja," Arjun wrote
- You're a lucky man, Anand but remember I was here first: Harshvardhan
- Sonam married Anand in Mumbai on Tuesday
Take a look at what Arjun Kapoor posted.
Sonam's brother Harshvardhan had also welcomed Anand Ahuja to the family but his post was a bit different from Arjun's. "Mush alert - Senior, Sonam Kapoor, there is no one quite like you and no one with a bigger heart. You're a lucky man, Anand Ahuja but remember I was here first! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love," he wrote.
Brothers, we tell you.
Rhea Kapoor, who is producing Veere Di Wedding, was the first person to inform us that Sonam Kapoor is Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja now. She posted a heartwarming picture with the bride and wrote, "Forever and ever. Sister love is the truest love I know. Me and Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja."
CommentsJanhvi and Anshula posted these.
Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja, a businessman, is now part of one of Bollywood's most prominent families. They married as per Sikh traditions on Tuesday morning and later in the evening, the couple hosted a lavish wedding reception, which was attended by several top Bollywood stars.