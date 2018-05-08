For Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja, A 'Mushy' Note From Harshvardhan. Brothers, We Tell You

Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony this morning. It was a big fat Indian wedding and the Kapoors made sure to make it special for the newly-weds. While we are seeing several happy pictures of Sonam and Anand, we chanced upon a really cute post by the actress' brother which begins with a disclaimer - 'Mush alert.' "Senior, Sonam kapoor... there is no one quite like you and no one with a bigger heart. You're a lucky man, Anand Ahuja but remember I was here first! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love." he captioned his post. (Aww). As we write it, Harshvardhan's post reminds us that brothers are always special.
Highlights
- "You're a lucky man, Anand but remember I was here first," he wrote
- "Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and love," Harshvardhan added
- Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception will be held tonight
See a new picture of Mr and Mrs Ahuja, shared by Harshvardhan.
Sonam's cousin Anshula also posted a picture with the bride with a wonderful message. "You have the biggest & bestest heart, Sonam didi & I couldn't be happier that you've found someone as awesome as you are, who will treasure you beyond infinity. Anand Ahuja, welcome to the family."
Sonam Kapoor with her husband Anand Ahuja, picture courtesy Anshula.
Last night, Harshvardhan shared a wonderful picture from Sonam's mehendi. The post also featured Rhea, their sister. "All smiles cause it's #Sonam KiShaadi," read an excerpt.
Sonam and Anand married at her aunt's bungalow in Bandra. The bride wore a beautiful lehenga by Anuradha Vakil with choker and a necklace along with matching mathapatti and jhumkis. Anand complemented her in a gold sherwani.
Bollywood A-listers like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Swara Bhasker, Jacqueline and several others attended the Anand Karaj ceremony.
CommentsSonam Kapoor is the eldest child of Anil Kapoor and Sunita. Rhea and Harshvardhan are her younger siblings.
A wedding reception is scheduled for today evening at Mumbai's The Leela.